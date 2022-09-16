M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $969,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $68.91 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

