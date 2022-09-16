M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $977,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.