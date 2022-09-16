M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $718,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE K opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,114,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.
Kellogg Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
