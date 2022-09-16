M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $939,000 Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

