M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $309.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

