M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

GM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

