M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,135,265 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,643,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.74.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

