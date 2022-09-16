M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,780 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

