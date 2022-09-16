M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

