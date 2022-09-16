M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,538 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $500.14 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

