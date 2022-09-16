M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.73.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

