M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,546 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after purchasing an additional 560,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.47 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.