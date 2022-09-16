M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,246 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $312.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

