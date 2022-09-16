M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,834 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

