M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,464 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

