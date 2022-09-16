M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

PECO stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

