M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $681,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

