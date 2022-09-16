M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $684,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

