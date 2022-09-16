M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $696,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

