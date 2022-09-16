M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $943,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,377,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NYSE:C opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

