M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,267,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 167,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.56 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

