M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

