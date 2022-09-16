M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 286.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.96.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

