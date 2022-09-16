M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $97.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

