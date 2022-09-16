M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.