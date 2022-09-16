Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

