Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 3,652 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,514.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FGBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

