Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.97. Materialise shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 855 shares changing hands.

Materialise Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,723,000 after buying an additional 300,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Materialise by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

