Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

MDT opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

