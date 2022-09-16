Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Short Interest Up 281.5% in August

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 281.5% from the August 15th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mega Matrix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTMT opened at $1.41 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

About Mega Matrix

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

