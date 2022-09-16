MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.