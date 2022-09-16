MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Stock Performance

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

