MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,261 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $188,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

