Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

