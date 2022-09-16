Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 293.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $144,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,465,000 after buying an additional 143,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

