Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,653 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

