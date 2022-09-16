Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

