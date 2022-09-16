MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $231.25

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.25, but opened at $226.08. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $229.67, with a volume of 1,608 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.
MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.