MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $231.25

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $231.25, but opened at $226.08. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $229.67, with a volume of 1,608 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

About MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.