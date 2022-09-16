Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

