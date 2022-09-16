Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.31. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 526 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. Bank of America cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
