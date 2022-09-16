Mizuho Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

