MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.84.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.