Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MC opened at $39.33 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.