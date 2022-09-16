Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,904,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,822,000 after acquiring an additional 215,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

