Morgan Stanley Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $203.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.45.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

