Morgan Stanley Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $56.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,153,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,351,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.