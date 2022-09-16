Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) SVP Cynthia Yazdi Sells 2,546 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,475,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile



Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

