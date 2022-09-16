MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,486,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,792 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $197,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 149.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.4 %

MSA stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.89 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

