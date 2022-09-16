Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MURGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

