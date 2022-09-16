Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natus Medical by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

