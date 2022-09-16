Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $76,773.87 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
