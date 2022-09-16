Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $76,773.87 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after buying an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.